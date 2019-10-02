|
|
James Manning
Muncie - James A. Manning, 72, of Muncie, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 25, 1946, in Winchester, to James and Marjorie (Dorland) Manning.
James is survived by a son, John Manning; two daughters, Lora Whichard and Alissa Manning; 5 grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Jo Wickersham and Cathy Manning.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for James will be held at a later date.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 2, 2019