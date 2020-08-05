James Matthew Brummett
Muncie - James Matthew Brummett, 84, Muncie, passed away Sunday morning, August 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born Wednesday, January 29, 1936, in Clarkrange, Tennessee, the son of Harley and Reva (Patton) Brummett. James loved spending time with his family, going fishing and hunting and woodworking projects. He enjoyed listening to music, especially Blue Grass and Gospel. James was a member and attended United Bethel Baptist Church. He worked for Indiana Bridge for over thirty years and retired from the maintenance department.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Dorothy (Hood) Brummett; son, Anthony "Tony" Brummett; siblings, Ruth Landers, Paul (wife, Margie) Brummett, Edna (husband, Delmar) McQuary, Virgie Argabright, and Manuel (wife, Diane) Brummett; grandchildren, Matthew Waters, and Brittany (husband, Loy) Phillips; great-grandchildren, Jade Rayne Waters, Talyn Anthony Paul Waters, and Tayvinn Bradley Waters; his canine companion, Bing; and a lot of special friends who he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Reva Brummett; his daughters, Patricia Brummett, and Debbie Green; siblings, David Brummett, Andy Brummett, Milas Brummett, Frank Brummett, Mary Boles, and Mildred Brummett.
Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11,2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Bruce Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC a mask is required at the funeral home. Also, to be safe, please adhere to the six foot social distancing.
