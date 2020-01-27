|
James Matthew Raines
November 6, 1970 ~ January 19, 2020
James Matthew Raines, 49, Greenwood, died Sunday January 19, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Born in Muncie, Indiana on November 6, 1970, he graduated from Burris High School with the class of 1989. Jim attended Franklin College, as a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.
Jim enjoyed being outdoors camping, fishing and hunting. He was a very caring and loving person who loved his family and friends with all his heart.
Survivors include his 3 sons: Matthew Raines, Muncie, Joshua Mumbower, Anderson, Joseph Raines, Indianapolis; a daughter: Emiko Raines, Indianapolis; his wife Kimiko Raines, Indianapolis; his mother Adeline A. Raines, Dunkirk; 4 brothers: Michael Raines, Dunkirk, Randy Raines (wife: Sherry), Paragon, Richard Raines (wife: Debbie), Dunkirk, Walter Raines (wife: Pam), Franklin; a sister: Wendy Blakely (husband: Michael), Hartford City; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Wendell H. Raines, Dunkirk.
A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Albany United Methodist Church located at 125 N Broadway St, Albany, IN 47320.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020