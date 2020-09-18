James Merrill Chipps
Indianapolis - James Merrill Chipps, 73, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Hammond, Indiana, on Sunday, August 24, 1947, the son of Jack and Emmagene (Kendall) Chipps. He attended Muncie Southside High School and graduated in 1965. James went in to the National Guard and served from 1966-1972. He married Dawn Andes and they shared thirty-four wonderful years together. Dawn passed away September 19, 2003.
James was a very hard worker. He was a Tool and Die Maker for over forty years. He was an avid sports fan and was loyal to his beloved Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame Irish football, Big Ten Basketball, and any team his grandson, Ryan, played on. James was also a food connoisseur. He enjoyed eating a good meal with family or friends. He loved conversations with anyone, and his laugh was infectious.
James is survived by a daughter, Leigh Anne Clark (husband, Rick); a grandson, Ryan Clark; sister, Malinda Chipps; sisters-in-law, Shirley Joris and Theresa Chipps; nephews, Jason Joris (wife, Wendy), Scott Horvath (wife, Nancy) and Brad Chipps; nieces, Jackie Rideout (husband, Ryan), Jamie Rutherford (husband, Donnie), and Jodie Eastgate; and several dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Emmagene Chipps; his wife, Dawn (Andes) Chipps; a brother, John Chipps; brother-in-law, Butch Joris; and parents-in-law, Jay and Dorothy Andes.
Funeral services will be held for James at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will immediately follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call Monday, before the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a mask is required, and please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: the Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.