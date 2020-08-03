1/1
James "J.c." Morrison
James "J.C." Morrison

Winchester - James Carl "J.C." Morrison, 50, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born in Winchester, on May 4, 1970, to Cleveland and Pheba Kay (Lawhun) Morrison.

J.C. was a 1989 graduate of Winchester Community High School and graduated with a Bachelors of Liberal Arts from Indiana University. He was a self-employed teacher and taught self-healing. J.C. was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge. He was a rock hunter, enjoyed gardening and his family.

J.C. is survived by his parents; his sister, Cynthia K. (Stacey) James of Goshen; brother, Casey (Lynette) Morrison of Winchester; nieces and nephews, Zachary and Haley Morrison and C.J. (Robbie) Mills and Dallas (Luke) Ballard; several great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

J.C. was preceded in death by his nephew, Jeremy Foudray; his grandparents, Odeth and Mary Morrison and Nelson and Mary Lawhun; and numerous aunts and uncles.

A service to celebrate J.C.'s life will be at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Jonathan Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at New Liberty Cemetery in Lynn.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials in J.C.'s name may be made to the Winchester Moose Scholarship Fund, 191 N Middle School Rd, Winchester, IN 47394.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
