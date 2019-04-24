Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Elm Ridge Cemetery
James N. Harrington Sr.


1940 - 2019
James N. Harrington Sr. Obituary
James N. Harrington, Sr.

Muncie - James N. Harrington, Sr., 78, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Parker Health Care after a brief illness.

He was born May 18, 1940, in Louisville, Kentucky. James graduated from Anderson High School in 1958 and was a member of the Indiana National Guard and U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War.

Mr. Harrington was a Certified Union Electrician and previously worked for Anderson University and Masiongale Electrical Mechanical.

James was an excellent woodcrafter in his spare time, and was a member of Eagles Lodge FOE in Muncie.

He is survived by five children, Tony Harrington (Tami), Ginny Morrow, Scotty Tierney, Jamey Gibbs, and James N. Harrington, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Savannah Harrington, Connor Harrington, Lora Murphy, Michael Morrow, Mitch Duncan, Kelli Duncan, Hunter Gibbs, Mykayla Gibbs, Ashley Harrington, Macie McIntyre (Austin); and eight great grandchildren.

Mr. Harrington was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Tim Harrington.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 24, 2019
