|
|
James N. Harrington, Sr.
Muncie - James N. Harrington, Sr., 78, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Parker Health Care after a brief illness.
He was born May 18, 1940, in Louisville, Kentucky. James graduated from Anderson High School in 1958 and was a member of the Indiana National Guard and U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War.
Mr. Harrington was a Certified Union Electrician and previously worked for Anderson University and Masiongale Electrical Mechanical.
James was an excellent woodcrafter in his spare time, and was a member of Eagles Lodge FOE in Muncie.
He is survived by five children, Tony Harrington (Tami), Ginny Morrow, Scotty Tierney, Jamey Gibbs, and James N. Harrington, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Savannah Harrington, Connor Harrington, Lora Murphy, Michael Morrow, Mitch Duncan, Kelli Duncan, Hunter Gibbs, Mykayla Gibbs, Ashley Harrington, Macie McIntyre (Austin); and eight great grandchildren.
Mr. Harrington was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Tim Harrington.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 24, 2019