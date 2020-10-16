1/1
James N. "Jim" Hendershot
1947 - 2020
James "Jim" N. Hendershot

Muncie - James "Jim" N. Hendershot, 73, passed away at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on October 14, 2020. Jim was born on February 4, 1947 in Columbus, IN; the son of Lawrence "Brownie" Hendershot and Betty Jo (McKinney) Hendershot.

Jim graduated from Northmont High School in Clayton, Ohio in 1965. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Ball State University in 1976. Jim then dedicated 29 years to the Muncie Sanitary District before retiring in 2005.

Mr. Hendershot donated much of his free time volunteering with the Kiwanis Club of Muncie and Muncie Moose Lodge #33. He was heavily involved with Cub Scouts, alongside his wife, Linda, and longtime friends, Tim and Pat Jenyk, while his three boys were growing up. Jim also enjoyed woodworking, puzzles, playing cards, and taking trips to the casino.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 18 years, Linda (Fenner) Hendershot, his brother, Stephen Hendershot, his sister, Annis (Hendershot) Aumann, and his parents.

He is survived by his children and their spouses: Jacob (Lisa) Hendershot of Muncie, Indiana, Matthew (Tracy) Hendershot of Huntertown, Indiana, Michael (Dawn) Hendershot of Fort Wayne, Indiana, his companion of 23 years, Colleen Dailey of Muncie, Indiana, and his eight grandchildren: Skyler, Summer, Morgan, Sunny, Macy, Julia, Jonathan, and Marley. Jim's remaining family include his brother, Paul (Nancy) Hendershot of Lafayette, Indiana, his sister, Juanita "Ruthie" Mullins of Muncie, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews all of which he loved and cared for greatly.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21st.

Condolences can be shared on the Facebook Group Page "Remembering James "Jim" Hendershot" at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/367329054457528/.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
