|
|
James N Kinnaman
Muncie - James Noble Kinnaman, 70, of Muncie passed away on Sunday June 16, 2019 at Ball Memorial ICU. He was born on June 17, 1948 in New Castle, IN to Robin V., Jr. and Mary Marjorie (Cox) Kinnaman.
Jim attended Milton School until consolidation with Cambridge City and graduated from Lincoln H.S. in 1966. While there he played Varsity football, basketball and baseball. He played football for Franklin College for 3 seasons, then for Indiana State for his final season, where he earned both his Bachelors and Masters degrees. He taught P.E. at Muncie South from 1972 - 2004 and was an assist football coach and later was the girls tennis coach.
After retirement he worked at the Muncie YMCA as a tennis instructor up until last week. Jim played on and coached teams for USTA competitions traveling to California and Arizona. He was a Friend of Bill W and his most treasured possession was his 15 year sobriety coin.
Survivors include his brothers, Robin V. (Mary Jo) Kinnaman, III and Richard Alan Kinnaman.
Friends may gather for a Celebration of Jim's life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm at
K of C Council 560, St. Paul The Apostle, 3600 W. Purdue Ave., Muncie, IN. Arrangements are entrusted to Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City, IN.
Memorial donations may be made to Muncie YMCA Tennis, AA or a .
Online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com
Published in The Star Press on June 23, 2019