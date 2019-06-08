James Neal Stahl



Muncie - James Neal Stahl, 84, of Muncie, Indiana passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born August 25, 1934 in Franklin, Kentucky to Samuel and Lillie (West) Stahl.



Mr. Stahl proudly served his country in the Air Force. He retired as an electrician from Indiana Steel & Wire and after retirement worked twenty years at Highway 3 Hardware in Muncie. In addition to work, he loved bowling and was a member of USBC Bowling, holding several offices in the organization. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and also held several offices there. He was constantly busy and lived life to the fullest possible extent every day. In the words of the family, "He was our royal flush."



James is survived by two sons, Danny (Ronda) Stahl, Louisville, KY and David (Sharon) Stahl, Sheperdsville, KY; four daughters, Patricia Stahl (Larry), Muncie, Tammy (Lee) Klingensmith, Muncie, Jamie Stahl, Muncie and Sabrina "Beanie" Stahl, Muncie; 19 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Liz Caccamise and Lula Caccamise; several nieces and nephews; several cousins; and special friends.



Preceding him in death was his wife of Thirty-three years, Melanie A. (Stewart) Stahl; his parents; several siblings; and "Little Chez" a great grandson.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.



Friends may call at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 and for an hour before the service on Tuesday.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary