James "Jimmy" Noble Campbell Jr.
Muncie - James "Jimmy" Noble Campbell Jr, 59, Muncie, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sunday, April 10, 1960, in Muncie, the son of James Noble Sr. and Brenda Joyce (Storie) Campbell. Jimmy loved spending time with family and friends. He had a contagious laugh and a great sense of humor. He was an avid sports fan, especially basketball and football and he loved to fish and spend time at the lakes. He worked at RCA and Otis Elevator. James served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his mom, Brenda (Storie) Wallace; three children, Ashley Campbell, Ryan Campbell, and Amber Campbell; his girlfriend, best friend, and love of his life, Sandy (Matthews) Traylor; two brothers, Gale (wife, Tonja) Campbell, and Joey Campbell; four aunts, Debbie (husband Steve) Leicht, Linda (husband Terry) Burke, Judy Coffey, and Nancy Norton; special friend, Jeff Waggoner; five grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special canine companion, Rolo.
He was preceded in death by his dad, James Noble Campbell Sr.; brother, Brett Campbell; step-dad, Jimmie R. Wallace; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Elm Ridge Memorial Park with Pastor Paul Waldon officiating with burial to follow.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 26, 2019