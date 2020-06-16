James "Jim" Norman Dalton



New Albany - James "Jim" Norman Dalton, formerly of Muncie, was called home on March 3, 2020. He was surrounded by loved ones and passed peacefully in New Albany, Indiana. Jim was born November 30, 1936 in Muncie, Indiana to James Vernon Dalton and Margaret Johnson Dalton Pittenger. He was also loved by "mom and pop", Otis and Gertrude Hartzell of Muncie; and later, stepfather Robert Pittenger (Pitt). Jim married Betty Louise Davis of Muncie, Indiana on June 23, 1957.



Jim was an award winning ballroom dancer and taught for Arthur Murray dance studio in Muncie; which is where he met his wife and best friend of 63 years, Betty Louise Davis.



He was owner of Rocky's Music Center located in Muncie, until he retired in 1997. Jim was a long-time member of the American Philatelic Society and was well-known and respected for his knowledge in the world of collecting postage stamps. He was an auctioneer and once facilitated the sale of one of three "upside down Jenny" rare stamps. He graduated from Ft Wayne Central HS in 1954. He was a certified electrician and attended Purdue University where he studied Business. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army and served as a paratrooper stationed at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky.



Jim is survived by his wife and best friend, Betty Dalton; three children, James Dalton (Tami) of Indianapolis, Indiana; Jennifer Collins (Garry) of Clarksville, Indiana; and Jeffery Dalton (Shari) of Hastings, Michigan; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Pittenger (Andrea); dear family friend, Dennis Timmons; niece Adrian Hartzell; and several nieces and nephews.



Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00pm at Fountain Square United Methodist Church in Muncie, Indiana where Jim was a member. Visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. before the service.









