James R. Gray "Spanky"



James R Gray "Spanky", 59, passed away suddenly at his home in Wisconsin on September 29,2020. He is survived by his daughter, Kelli Gray, of Wisconsin, mother Linda Alvey of Muncie, father Ralph Gray of Muncie, and sister Gena Bell of Muncie. Services were held on October 5, 2020 in Antioch, IL.









