James R. Haynes
James R. (Jack) Haynes, husband of Linda White Haynes, passed away Monday, May 11th, 2020 at 3:25pm peacefully at home surrounded by family. Jack was the son of Anna Ruth Cleek and James Haynes, both deceased.
Jack served in the US Army from 1962-1964. He worked 39 years for IBW Local 855 out of Muncie and retired from there in 2000. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge #49 in Hagerstown. A couple of his favorite past times were golf and playing bluegrass music. He leaves behind many great friends including his two dogs, Abey Ray and Esme Ray. Jack is survived by his and Linda's three children, Rodney (wife Missy), Jason (wife Becky) and Timothy (wife Tammy). He and Linda have eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Jack had three other children, Mike, Mark and MeLeah. He is also survived by his 3 sisters Diane Stone, Vickie Howell (husband Larry) and Linda McGuire (husband John). Several nieces and nephews. Jack will be greatly missed. We pray he is in glory.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Walden, brothers-in-law: Carl Turner, Jim Miller, and Jamie Hagerman. Sister -in-law Peggy (Ray) White.
There will be a graveside service Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at 2pm at South Mound Cemetery, West Lawn Addition. Pastor Paul Davis will be officiating. Macer-Hall Marcum & Moffitt Funeral Home, Broad Street Chapel is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to St Jude and the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.MacerHall.com The funeral home staff is honored to serve the family of James. R. (Jack) Haynes.
Published in The Star Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020