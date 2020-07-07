James R. "Jim" Houser



James R. "Jim" Houser, 76, of Connersville passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, following a ten year battle with Parkinson's Disease, the last six years at Heritage House of Connersville.



One of two children of Joe and Beulah Wolfe Houser, Jim was born on April 13, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana. He graduated from Muncie Central High School with the class of 1963 and went to work for Ball Department Store where he delivered furniture. In 1964, Jim took a position at Marsh Supermarket in Muncie as the Frozen Food Manager. In 1965, Jim was drafted in to the Army serving a total of two years, 13 months in Vietnam.



Jim was introduced by friends to the former Ruth Crisp of New Castle. Three months after they started dating, Jim asked Ruth to marry him. They were later engaged in August of 1971 and married on March 25, 1972, in Walnut Street Church of God in New Castle. Mrs. Houser survives.



In 1974, Jim took a position at Marsh Supermarket in New Castle for 10 years before transferring to Marsh Supermarket in Connersville. He retired in 2006 after 42 years of service. His love of the grocery business started at a young age when Jim would go shopping with his Grandpa Wolfe to get bargains from the ads.



Jim was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Connersville and also attended St. Bridget Catholic Church, Liberty. An avid reader and traveler, Jim enjoyed reading travel books, out-of-town newspapers, and was a member of the Friends of the Library and the Indiana Covered Bridge Society. Jim's love of traveling took him to the Adirondack Mountains of New York to visit family, Texas to visit family, Indiana State Parks, Michigan, and Canada. He also enjoyed taking cruises whenever he was given the chance. An avid sports fan, Jim enjoyed watching Chicago Cubs Baseball, Syracuse and Notre Dame Basketball. Jim's witty personality and unexpected comebacks will be missed by all.



Besides his wife of 48 years, Ruth Houser, survivors include a sister, Karen (Jim) Vincent of Selma, Indiana; a niece, Jama (Kevin) Finney; a nephew, Jack (Heidi) Vincent; two great-nephews; two great-nieces; and several cousins.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents and beloved pet dog, Katie.



Recitation of the rosary will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. with visitation to follow until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 232 W 9th Street, Connersville, Indiana. Reverend Dustin Boehm will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at South Mound Cemetery, New Castle. Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.









