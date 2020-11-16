James R. (Bob) Owens
Yorktown - Yorktown - James R. (Bob) Owens, 78, went to be with his Lord on November 14, 2020, passing away at IU Simon Cancer Center, Indianapolis after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on September 13, 1942 in New Castle, IN to Frances (Brewsaugh) and Harry A. Owens. He was married to Carol A. (Gross) Owens, October 15, 1966, and lived in Delaware County most of his life.
Bob graduated from Yorktown High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Navy, enlisting as a junior in high school and serving active duty until 1965. Mr. Owens served aboard the U.S.S. Middlesex County and spent most of his duty at sea. He received a Navy & Marine Corp medal for heroism while on duty in Panama.
Bob retired from Delco Remy Division General Motors Corp., Anderson, IN in 1994, where he worked for 32 years as a tool and die maker. Since then he owned his own remodeling and construction business, J.R. Construction. The Owens' owned a lake home for 15 years at Heritage Lake, Putnam County, IN, where Bob enjoyed many good times fishing, boating, and enjoying the water with friends, neighbors and family. Bob had a true talent for carving - he carved Santas, angels, golfers and bird houses out of just about anything - even cypress knees - all his own designs.
Bob joined the Yorktown Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in 1962 where he was active in every aspect of the church's life. Bob was an Elder at the church and helped to complete the new construction of the church in 2001 and the addition completed in 2007. He was also served on the Property Committee at Christian Ministries of Delaware County and was always helping others with special projects.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two cousins: James Reed & Robert Reed, for whom he was named.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Carol A. Owens; two daughters: Amy A. Hans (husband Timothy Hans), Noblesville, IN; and Ellen S. Owens Karcsay (husband Robb Karcsay), Tempe, AZ; and three grandchildren: Jamie McQuillin (husband Joe) Union Mills, IN; Gage and Jada Hans, Noblesville, IN; two sisters: Carol E. Pickron and Kathryn Sue Slaughter, both of Perry, FL and one brother, Harry M. Owens, Gaston, IN; two cousins he was close to: Tom Owens, Muncie and Jane Hardin, Dexter, KY.
The Owens family would like to thank the congregation of the Yorktown Christian Church for their prayers and ongoing love for Bob. Also, a big thanks to our wonderful neighbors for 54+ years: the Adkins, the Deckers, the Southerlands, and the Wards - the best neighbors always there to help!
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the health concerns of family and friends regarding the COVID crisis at this time. The Meeks Mortuary will be handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to either the Yorktown Christian Church, P.O. Box 505, Yorktown, IN 47396; or to the REACH Ministry (Mt. Pleasant Twp. Food Pantry) - c/o MaryAnn Stroeh, 3400 S.
CR 900 W; Daleville, IN 47334.
