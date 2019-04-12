James "Jim" R. Tharp



Muncie - James "Jim" R. Tharp, 80, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



He was born on May 21, 1938 in Muncie, the son of Roscoe and Lois (Mullen) Tharp.



Jim graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1956. He worked forty-one years for the United States Postal Services as a Muncie City Letter Carrier. Jim was a member for over fifty-five years at the NALC Postal Union.



After retirement Jim traveled doing art shows with his stained glass pieces that he designed and made himself. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Red Cross and was a volunteer driver for Veterans through the AMVETS. Jim was an avid bowler and a lifelong Muncie resident.



Survivors include his wife, Sandra "Sandy" L. Tharp of Muncie; two daughters, Tina Reif (husband, Craig) of South Carolina and Renee Rooney (husband, Joey) of Muncie; two sons, Tim Tharp (wife, Rita) of Warsaw and Kevin Tharp (wife, Jenni) of Muncie; one step-daughter, Karen Novick of Indianapolis; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and another due in June; two sisters, Janet Burroughs (husband, Joe) of Noblesville and Jeanne King of Arizona; one brother, Tom Tharp of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.



Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at the mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Prison Greyhounds, 2952 Haverhill Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on Apr. 12, 2019