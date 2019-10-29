Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
1927 - 2019
James Radford Obituary
James Radford

Munice - James Radford, 92, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.

He was born on Monday, November 14, 1927, in London, Kentucky, the son of Mote and Mishie Radford. James moved to the Muncie area in the 1950s following his service in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War. He enjoyed traveling through the Smoky Mountains and loved animals. James also enjoyed decorating his home for Christmas. He attended New Beginnings Worship Center in New Castle.

Survivors include his loving companion of thirty-two years, Osha Jones, Muncie, Indiana; his children, Morton (wife, Teresa) Radford, Modoc, Indiana, Lee Goodwin, Savannah, Georgia, Eve (husband, Don) Solesbee, Enterprise, Alabama, Garry (wife, Lori) Jones, Middletown, Indiana, Barbara (husband, Jimmy) Coats, Selma, Indiana, and Rick (wife, Sharon) Jones, Muncie, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Cathy Jones, Muncie, Indiana; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; two sisters; son-in-law, Sam Goodwin; son, Larry Jones; and grandson, Jason Young.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Gary Kirchoff officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
