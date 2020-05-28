James Ray Brown
James Ray Brown, 79, of Muncie, passed away on May 24, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1940 in Muncie to the late Oliver Anderson and Flossie Lee (Swearingen) Brown. He attended Daleville High School.
Jim married the love of his life, Linda Kay Smith, on November 8, 1958. Jim worked a few jobs over his life; including Elm Ridge Cemetery, Colonial Bakery for 33 years as a Lead Man where he was affectionately known as "Brownie," and at Life Stream delivery food to shut-ins. He was a very caring and loving man, family-man, grandfather, church member, and neighbor. He loved to bowl, tend to his yard and that of the neighbors yards, spend time with his family, wood craft miniature rocking chairs, and spoil his four-legged dog, Pepper. He was a long-time member and custodian of Corinth United Methodist Church.
Jim will be missed by many; including his beautiful wife, Linda Kay Brown; their beloved children: Laura Lynn (husband, Kendal) May and Daniel Ray (wife, Kimberley) Brown; his awesome grandchildren: Joshua Brown, Ashley (husband, Noah) Stevens, and Dustin Brown; the apples-of-his-eyes great-grandchildren: Katelynn Brown, Ethan Brown, and Jackson Stevens; as well as many church family members.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers; 4 sisters; and his beloved dachshund, Pepper.
Jim's family wishes to extend their heart-felt thanks to the staff and doctors at Yorktown Manor for the years of wonderful care exhibited to Jim.
There will not be any public gathering at this time, but please continue to keep the Brown family in your thoughts and prayers as a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Corinth United Methodist Church, 3210 West County Road 400 South, Muncie, IN 47302.
Published in The Star Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.