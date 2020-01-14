|
|
James Ray Dixon
Muncie - James Ray Dixon of Muncie passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020. He was 80 years old.
Jim was born on July 21, 1939 in Petersburg, Indiana. He was a lifelong resident of Muncie and attended Muncie Central High School. He was a Brick Mason his entire life and was part owner of Dixon Masonry Inc., established in 1948 by his father, Alfred and several brothers. He also spent many winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona to work with his brothers when the weather was too cold in Indiana.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Dee (Wagner) Dixon, his son James (Jim) Dixon, and one grandson, Mark Aaron Cassady.
He is survived by four children; Janet (Dixon) Gernand, husband Randy; Julie (Dixon) Cassady; Jerry Dixon and Jamalyn (Dixon) Smart, husband Frank, all residing in Yorktown. He is also survived by three step children; Bart Mills, wife Julie, of Albany; Joey Mills, wife Phyllis, of Muncie; and Dawn (Mills) Glossop, husband George of Indianapolis.
Jim is also preceded in death by both parents; Alfred Dixon and Clorretta (Church) Dixon and his step mother Wahnetta Dixon.
He is survived by two brothers; Larry Dixon and Fred Dixon, wife Cheryl. He is survived by his sisters; Sue Jones, husband Ed, Judy Phipps and Alfretta Ellis, husband Dick. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim is preceded in death by several brothers and one sister; Lowell Haskins, Phyllis Landers, Ed Dixon, Gordon Kirby, Harold Kirby, Paul Bryant and Rick Dixon.
Jim's wishes will be respected with no services however, there will be a celebration of life announced at a later time by his children.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020