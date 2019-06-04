|
|
James Ray "Jim" Pompa
Lamb - Mr. James Ray "Jim" Pompa, age 84, of Lamb, IN, entered this life on December 20, 1934 in Muncie, IN. He was the loving son of the late, Angelo Raphael "Ray" and Gladys May (Benbow) Pompa. He was raised in Muncie, IN where he was a 1952 graduate of Muncie Central High School. Jim completed a four year apprenticeship to become a Journeyman Electrician. Jim was united in marriage on June 13, 1954, in Muncie, IN, to Ella Jane "EJ" Simpson. This happy union was blessed with two daughters, Debbie and Peggy and a son, Joe. Jim and EJ shared nearly 65 years of marriage together until his death. He was employed as a journeyman electrician in 1953 for Local Union #855 in Muncie, IN, serving 11 years of service. Jim was employed in 1964 for General Motors Chevy Plant in Muncie, IN, retiring as Senior Plant Engineer after 22 1/2 years of service. He resided in the Vevay community since 1997 and attended Union Baptist Church in Lamb, IN. Jim will be remembered for his love of flying, boating and motorcycles. Jim passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his residence.
Survivors, wife, Ella Jane "EJ" (Simpson) Pompa of Lamb, IN; daughters, Debbie Coers and her husband, Mark of Muncie, IN and Peggy Fisher and her husband, Jeff of Eaton, IN; son, Joe Pompa and his wife, Beth of Rose Hill, KS; grandchildren, Bryce Coers, Natalie Mathes and her husband, Scott, Erik Fisher and his wife, Adrienne, Lindsay Hack and her husband, Todd, Craig Fisher and his wife, Kinsie, Adam Pompa and his fiancée, Kelsey Williams and Andrew Pompa and his wife, Ashley; great-grandchildren, Norah Mathes, Mitchell Mathes, Brooks Mathes, Emma Fisher, Haley Fisher, Alex Fisher, Carter Hack, Jackson Hack, Graham Fisher, Seth Fisher, Kallen Pompa and nephews, Joe and Father James and niece, Kelly.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Peggy Lane and nephew, Danny Lane.
Funeral: Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 3:30 pm, by Rev. Mike Barnes at the Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, 208 Ferry Street, Vevay, Indiana 47043.
Visitation: 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at funeral home.
Memorials: Union Baptist Church or the Women's Giving Circle c/o CFSCI. Cards are available at the funeral home or online at www.haskellandmorrison.com
Published in The Star Press on June 4, 2019