Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Banter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Richard "Jim" Banter


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Richard "Jim" Banter Obituary
James "Jim" Richard Banter

Converse - James "Jim" Richard Banter, 79, passed away at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at University Nursing Center in Upland.

He was born on March 24, 1940 to Raymond R. Banter and Lucile (Ledbetter) Donaldson. Both his parents preceded him in death.

Jim married Liana Marie Banter in Maui, Hawaii on April 17, 2015.

He retired from 3M Company in 1997 after 34 years of service, where he was an Engineer. He was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to do both.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Liana Banter of Muncie; children, Robert J. "Bob" (wife, Teresa) Banter of Hartford City, Tina (husband, Stephan) Nash of Princeton, IN, Charlene (husband, Steven) Maddox of Hartford City and Keith (wife, Karen) Harvill of Hardinsburg, IN; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Eugene (wife, Isola) Banter of Hartford City and Victor (wife, Marjorie) Banter of KY; sister-in-law's, Sara Banter of Highland, IN and Sandra Harless of Beecher, IL; former wife, Barbara Hardwick of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by his wife, Dollie Marie Banter and siblings, Luella May, Lois Henderson and Donald Banter.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Jim will be cremated and a private graveside service will be at Asbury Cemetery at later date.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Service, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348

Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfunreralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now