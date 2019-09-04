|
James Robert Carrick
Muncie - James Robert Carrick, 86, of Muncie, passed away on August 31, 2019. He was born in Hillsboro, TN on March 11, 1933 to John and Bessie (Reed) Carrick. James proudly served in the U.S. Army from June 1953—May 1955. James married Johnnie Catherine St. John on March 12, 1959.
James was not shy about working, as one could often find him working upward of 80 hours a week. James worked as a police officer for The City of Muncie for 20 years, retiring in 1982. He also worked for G & G Oil Company in Muncie for 30 years, retiring in 1992. James was a 51-year member of IOOF at Lodge 345, Yorktown, as well as an active member of the FOP. He loved to travel, fish, camp, build/repair/fix anything, and watch Western movies. He also had a wonderful sense of humor.
James was a devoted husband and father and provided for every means for his wife and son. James is survived by his wife of 60 ½ years, Catherine Carrick; son, James Michael (Stephanie) Carrick; niece, Patty (David) Nicholson; nephew, Michael (Jan) Dillie; several additional nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, L.G. (Cheris) St. John; and by his beloved dogs, Abby and Sam.
James was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Lee Carrick; sister and brother-in-law, Mable and Cecil Ragland; sister, Louise Burns; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Billie and Carson Cantrell.
There will be no visitation nor service for the public, as the Carrick family wishes to celebrate James's life in private. Memorial contributions may be made to A.R.F., 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47304. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 4, 2019