James Robert Smith



Yorktown - James Robert Smith, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and God blessed him with 2 extra wonderful years of life.



He was born on May 8, 1939 at home in Johnstown, IN, the son of Casher and Mabel (Frogge) Smith and graduated from Mt. Summit High School in 1957. He attended Ivy Tech and Ball State University. On December 19, 1987 in Muncie, he married the love of his life, Judy D. Kirkham. He was known as Jim in Yorktown & Muncie and as Bob in Mt. Summit & New Castle.



He worked as a barber and volunteer firefighter in Mt. Summit for 20 years; for Chrysler as a supervisor in New Castle and retired with 20 years' service in 2003 from Borg Warner where he was a supervisor and machine operator. He was a member of New Castle and Muncie Elks, Sulphur City Mason Lodge #348, where he served as past Master. Jim was a great man of faith and attended Victory Temple Church for 32 years, serving as a deacon there for many years.



He loved to golf along with his wife, Judy. They spent 30 years golfing together and played on all of their trips together including at Tennessee every year. He loved basketball and played for Mt. Summit; loved to travel and go on cruises with Judy; enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, boating and taking care of his large 7-acre yard.



Surviving are his wife of 31years, Judy D. Smith of Yorktown; three children, Bret Smith (friend, Gretchen) of Greensburg, Beth Stanley (friend, Mike Bruno) of Greensburg and Aaron Smith (Mikki) of New Castle; two step-children, Brian Kirkham of Dallas, TX and Michelle Mann (Toby) of Gaston; seven grandchildren, Jay Smith and Megan Smith of Greendale, Alex Smith and Jessilyn Smith of Batesville, Erika Maschino (Patrick) of Madison, Kyle Stanley of Greensburg and Isaac Smith of New Castle; one great-granddaughter, Palmer Maschino; three step-grandchildren, Joshua Vance of Muncie, Alexis Mann of Gaston and Skyler Ford of New Castle; four sisters, Fannie Beal and Ruth Burd of New Castle, Irene Rehbein of Phoenix, AZ and Mary Shaw (Norman) of Lynchburg, VA; and one sister-in-law, Mary Smith of Anderson.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Florence Swann, Florene McCormick and Shirley Owen; and one brother, Charlie Smith.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie, with Pastor Rick Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery.



Family and friends may call at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 or one hour prior to services on Thursday.



The family would like to extend a special thank-you for the excellent care Jim received from Kerry and Val at Kindred Hospice where he was with them twice and released twice. Also, to Dr. Farmer and Little Red Door.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson, Muncie, IN 47303 or Victory Temple, 3708 W. 26th Street, Muncie, IN 47302



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on May 28, 2019