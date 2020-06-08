James Robert Tracy, Jr.
Muncie - James Robert Tracy, Jr., A.K.A. - the fifth member of Motley Crue, 52, passed away early Saturday morning, June 6, 2020 at his mother's residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on February 10, 1968 in Muncie, the son of James Robert and Mildred T. (Dolen) Tracy, Sr. and graduated from Cowan High School in 1987.
James worked for General Motors for seven years. He loved Motley Crue, enjoyed socializing and being a friend to everyone.
Survivors include his daughter, Makenzy Tracy (fiancé, Rahmed Paige) of Muncie; his mother, Millie Wooten (husband, Terry) of Muncie; step-son, Tanner Armantrout of Muncie; one sister, LeAnne Barton of Muncie; one brother, Karl Tracy of Muncie; step-sister, Tara Wooten (wife, Chelcy) of Muncie; step-brother, Kyle Brumback (wife, Ashley) of Hartford City; his best friend, Belinda Young of Plano, TX; seven nieces, three nephews and one great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by father, James Robert Tracy, Sr. on June 21, 1988; the mother of his children, Jill Myers; his grandma, "Big Mom"; grandpa, Clyde Dolen; cousin, Mike Jeffris and best friend, Chad Miller.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.