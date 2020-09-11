1/1
James Robert "Jim" Wise
James "Jim" Robert Wise

Englewood - James Robert Wise (Jim) 83, of Englewood, FL passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1937. Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Carroll Wise, his daughters Lisa Wise Perona (Greg), Bobbi Wise Cleaver (John), his 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a member of the American Legion and Moose Lodge. As a graduate of Greensburg H.S. he went on to own Muncie Metal Products for over 30 years. His cremains will reside at the Sarasota National Cemetery.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
