Pastor James Roy Daniel Sr.
- - On March 25, 2019, Pastor James Roy Daniel Sr., died of heart failure. Rev. Daniel was born October 25, 1943, in Pittsview, Alabama to Queen Daniel. Rev. Daniel attended and graduated from the Pittsview Educational System, Tuskegee Institute, and Indiana Christian Theological College, earning a Master of Divinity Degree.
Rev. Daniel was a strong supporter and advocate of every community in which he lived, such as: Boys and Girls Club, Rotary Club, President of the NAACP, and Ministerial Alliances. Rev. Daniel established Faith-Based Daycare Camps with tutoring/mentoring programs.
Rev. Daniel accepted his call into the ministry in 1974, in the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Forty-one years of pastoring, Rev. Daniel (as an itinerate Elder), pastored the following African Methodist Episcopal Churches: Bethel - Logansport, IN; Wesley Chapel - Edwardsville, IL; Campbell Chapel - Alton, IL; Bethel - Quincy, IL; Gaines Chapel - East Moline, IL; Allen Chapel - Danville, IL; St. John- Indianapolis, IN; Allen Temple - Detroit, MI; and Bethel A.M.E. - Muncie, IN.
Rev. Daniel was preceded in death by Queen Daniel (mother), Harold Daniel (son), Harrison Daniel (grandfather), Hulla Daniel (grandmother).
Rev. Daniel leaves on this side of life his wife, Mary E. Daniel; son, Phillip (Wanda) Daniel; a daughter, Rosie Daniel; son, James (Laura) Daniel, Jr.; son, Demetrius Daniel; six grandchildren; an abundance of great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held, March 30, 2019, at College Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 N. College Ave, Muncie, IN 47303. Viewing will be 11 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at the church. Homegoing Celebration will be at 12 noon.
The Daniel family wishes to thank Bethel Point Rehabilitation Center and Great Lakes.
Funeral services are entrusted to Faulkner Mortuary.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 29, 2019