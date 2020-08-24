1/1
James Shepherd
James Shepherd

Winchester - James Leroy Shepherd went home into the arms of Jesus on August 21, 2020. He was born November 17, 1939, in Portland, Indiana, to Carl and Laura (Ewing) Shepherd. He was a 1958 graduate of White River High School.

Jim worked for the Union City Body Company, the Hagerstown Exponent, the Winchester News Gazette, Kellair Engineering, and the United States Post Office in Winchester, Indiana. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the Congregational Christian Church of Winchester, where he attended the Crusaders Class.

Jim was a gentle man with gentle strength and an unconditional love for his family. He loved his Lord and served his church and his community.

Survivors include Mary (Paul) Shepherd, his wife of sixty years; a son, James, Jr. (Deborah); granddaughters, Brittany Mendoza (Raynor) and Hannah Shepherd; grandsons, Tyler Shepherd (E'Vaughna) and Liam Shepherd; great grandsons, Theodore and Callen Shepherd; and a great granddaughter Raylee Mae Mendoza, expected in November. He is also survived by his two sisters, Barbara Matheny; and Sharon Anderson (Ralph). Jim is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Mary Shepherd Redmond and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, William Benjamin Shepherd; and a brother-in-law, Cal Matheny.

There will be a public visitation from 12-2 p.m., on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. A private family service will follow. Burial will be at the Fountain Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Jim's name to WCCAFP, 124 E. Washington St., Winchester, IN 47394.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
