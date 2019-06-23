|
James "Paul" Strong
Muncie - Muncie: James "Paul" Strong Jr., 84, peacefully entered his heavenly rest on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by his Pastor and his family. Paul was born on January 21, 1935 to Minnie E. Beers and James Paul Strong Sr. in Albany Indiana. Spending his life in the Muncie area, he married the love of his life Clora and they spent 54 years together until her passing. Paul retired from Delco Battery and was a member of Whitney Masonic Lodge 229 and the Murpah Shrine Club. His faith guided him through life as he served several positions at Faith Evangelistic Community Church in Muncie.
Preceding Paul in passing were his Parents, loving wife Clora and grandson Thomas Whitehill.
Paul is survived by children: Glenda (Johnny) Davis, Jeffery P. Strong, Diana (James) Whitehill, grandchildren: Lance (Meaghan) Whitehill, Jacob (Audrea) Davis, Michelle (Andy) Reynolds, and great-grandchildren: Emma Reynolds, Bentley Paul Davis, Greyson James Davis, Mackenzie Whitehill and Brooklyn Whitehill. Several nieces and nephews will miss Paul also.
Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 1 pm with Pastors Charlene Wilder and Jon Kellogg officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.
Family Request memorials be sent to the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Published in The Star Press on June 23, 2019