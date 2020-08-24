James "Jim" Thomas Clevenger
Farmland - James "Jim" Thomas Clevenger, 84, of Farmland, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of Saturday, August 22, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on December 15, 1935, in Randolph County, Indiana, a son of the late Ralph H. and Grenola (Duncan) Clevenger.
Jim was a graduate of Stoney-Creek High School and served in the US Air Force from 1954 - 1962. He married the love of his life, Nancy Richardson, on June 2, 1956. He worked for Borg-Warner Automotive in Muncie for 30 years retiring in 1989. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising cattle. During retirement he enjoyed helping others in his business "Jim's Chainsaw Sharpening and Repairs." Jim was an avid Ham Radio Operator. His call sign was AA9DE.
He was a member of the Sparrow Creek Friends Church in Winchester where he served as a Sunday School Superintendent for several years. He loved serving the Lord as a Gideon, handing out Bibles and speaking at Randolph County Jail once per month.
Those left to cherish Jim's memory include his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy Clevenger; a son, James Robert Clevenger of Muncie; a daughter, Linda Clevenger (Connie Oberlin) of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Ashley (Jeremy) Chalfant of Parker City and Erin (Nick) Biddinger of Muncie; three great grandchildren, Josiah Biddinger and Ellie and Gibson Chalfant. A fourth great-grandchild, Colton James Biddinger, is on the way; two sisters, Mary Alice Bea, of Carmel and Maxine (Joe) Wilson of Winter Haven, FL and several nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by his constant companion, the family's Labrador, Cindy.
He was preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, a funeral service will be held privately with immediate family only.
You may watch the service live by visiting the Facebook page of Sparrow Creek Friends Church where it will be livestreamed at 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Friends are invited to drive by Sparrow Creek Friends Church, 4030 W. 50 S. Winchester, IN. from 2:00 pm until 2:30 pm Wednesday to view Jim and offer condolences to Nancy and the family. Please enter from 500 W. onto 50 S.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Sparrow Creek Friends Church or Gideons International. You may offer the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com
