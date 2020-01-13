Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Covenant Kingdom Ministries
2277 N. Madison Ave.
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
New Covenant Kingdom Ministries
2277 N. Madison Ave.
James "Jw" Toomer Sr.


1937 - 2020
James "Jw" Toomer Sr. Obituary
James "JW" Toomer Sr., 82, passed away Jan. 10, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

James was born Jan. 22, 1937 to Dewitt and Lucille Toomer in Cario, IL. . He was a GM retiree and a veteran of the United States Army. James was a fan of the Chicago Bears football, enjoyed bowling and spending time with church, family and friends.

James is survived his wife Lizzie Toomer; Daughters Lola, Linda (Dennis), Josie (Kevin); Step-daughter Lisa (Greg), Tiffany; Sons James Jr. (Angie), Ezra (Delia), Tony (Jack), Step-sons Terry, Regginald, Darren (Sara), Mark; Sisters Alice, Ora Mae, Wilhelmina, Sister-in-law Dessie; Brother William (Edna); Brother-in-law Fred 25 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his sons Wayne; Step-son Scottie; Sister Selna; Brothers Walter, Jessie Ray, and Charles.

Service will be held noon Thursday at New Covenant Kingdom Ministries, 2277 N. Madison Ave., visitation 2 hours prior to service.

Burial at Maplewood Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
