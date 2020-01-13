|
James "JW" Toomer Sr., 82, passed away Jan. 10, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
James was born Jan. 22, 1937 to Dewitt and Lucille Toomer in Cario, IL. . He was a GM retiree and a veteran of the United States Army. James was a fan of the Chicago Bears football, enjoyed bowling and spending time with church, family and friends.
James is survived his wife Lizzie Toomer; Daughters Lola, Linda (Dennis), Josie (Kevin); Step-daughter Lisa (Greg), Tiffany; Sons James Jr. (Angie), Ezra (Delia), Tony (Jack), Step-sons Terry, Regginald, Darren (Sara), Mark; Sisters Alice, Ora Mae, Wilhelmina, Sister-in-law Dessie; Brother William (Edna); Brother-in-law Fred 25 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
James was preceded in death by his sons Wayne; Step-son Scottie; Sister Selna; Brothers Walter, Jessie Ray, and Charles.
Service will be held noon Thursday at New Covenant Kingdom Ministries, 2277 N. Madison Ave., visitation 2 hours prior to service.
Burial at Maplewood Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020