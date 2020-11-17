James Vlaskamp
Muncie - James Aaron Vlaskamp, 53, of Muncie, Indiana, stepped into his eternal home unexpectedly at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Saturday November 14, 2020.
He was born on July 22, 1967 in Muncie the son of Sonja (Miller) Vlaskamp- Young and Thomas Aaron Vlaskamp. James graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1985 and later married the love of his life Erin (Massie) Vlaskamp on July 30, 1994 in Muncie and she survives. Mr. Vlaskamp had been a material handler for Progress Rail for the last 9 years. He was a member of the Full Gospel Temple Church and his fishing club, the Catfish Pirates.
Besides his wife of 26 years, Erin, he cherished his children, three daughters, Erin Rachelle Orcutt (Nathan Fields) and Nikita Marie Blackwell and Aryana Jean Vlaskamp; two sons, Jordan Ryan Vlaskamp and Gabriel James Vlaskamp. He was a hero to his four beautiful grandchildren, Jayce Orcutt, Isaiah Fields, Trinity and Brentley Smith.
He is also survived by his mother Sonja Young; four brothers, Brandy Lee Vlaskamp (Brandy D), Eric Vlaskamp, Thomas Vlaskamp III (Courtney) and Jon Vlaskamp; step mother, Lois Vlaskamp; two sisters, Angie Wilson (Shawn Stephens), April Skinner (Tony); father and mother -in-law, Larry and Karen Massie.
He loved his numerous brothers and sisters-in-laws with all his heart, his several nieces and nephews and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Vlaskamp and step father, Karl Young.
Funeral services will be held at the Full Gospel Temple Church 212 W. 7th St. Muncie, IN 47302 on Thursday November 19, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. with Pastors Denny and John Helton and Rev. Krista Phillips officiating. Cremation is to follow. Parson Mortuary Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Full Gospel Temple Church on Thursday November 19, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to Full Gospel Temple Kids Church Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com