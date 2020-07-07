James W. Russell
James W. Russell, 95, passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on July 6, 2020 at Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie. He was born on August 18, 1924 in Muncie to Marion and Alma (Clevenger) Russell. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware County and graduated from Royerton High School in 1942. James demonstrated a lifelong commitment of being a follower of Christ. In 1945, he married Esther Irvin, who shared his strong faith and commitment.
He began his farming career at the age of 14 when his father died in 1938. Retiring at the age of 79, he farmed for 65 years. He repaired machinery, built hoist wagons, ran a welding repair business, milked cows, raised chickens for eggs, and raised crops. He put up outbuildings as his farm operation grew. In addition, he earned his pilot's license and owned a Tri-pacer Cub airplane. After retiring, he collected and restored antique tractors, and made maple syrup and apple cider.
Summer vacations were spent camping with family and friends. He and Esther took pleasure traveling to various places in the U.S. to visit their daughters and families, including a trip to Kenya when their youngest daughter and husband served there as missionaries. With more time to travel, James and Esther also enjoyed visiting such places as Alaska and Hawaii.
He has been a member of Indiana Farm Bureau since 1945. In 2012, his farm was honored as a Hoosier Homestead Farm (100 years). He was actively involved in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church until its closing. Since then, he has been a participating member of Grace Baptist Church of Muncie. For 50 years he unlocked the church doors and greeted people as they came to worship on Sunday mornings.
His Christian witness was expressed in the way he lived and served others. James was generous with his skills, time, and tools. For example, if you needed a tow, he towed you. If you needed your driveway plowed, he plowed it.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife and farming partner, Esther. They celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother, five sisters, and one granddaughter.
He is survived by daughters: Barbara Rector of Albany, IN, Marilyn (Ken) Bell of Box Elder, SD, Cynthia (Ray) Goral of Westerville, OH, and Loretta (Linnie) Weeks of Kingston, NH; niece, Lisa (Denny) Cart of Jonesboro, IN; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Morrison Woods Health Campus for the loving way they cared for him, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 6401 West River Road, Muncie from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., also within the church, with Pastor Rory Bond officiating. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to serve the Russell family during their loss. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International or Grace Baptist Church, Muncie.