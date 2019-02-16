|
James Whalen
Muncie - James Whalen, 70, passed away at his home on February 14, 2019 with his family by his side. James was born on June 23, 1948 to James Whalen and Patricia Schlapman (Case) in Toledo, Ohio.
James graduated from University of Toledo, Ohio with an associate's degree and worked as a manager in the food and retail industries. James was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and working outdoors. James was always fixing things and was always there if his family needed help. The joy of his life was his family and spending time with them meant the world to him.
James is survived by his wife of 51 years Pamela Whalen, 2 daughters; Ami Thomas (Joe), Kim Futrell (Rick), a son Chris Whalen (Rebecca), 7 grandchildren: Austin, Matthew, Thomas, Jack, Molly, Ronnie and Brooke.
James was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter Kachina.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church located at 900 W White River Blvd. Muncie IN at 12:00 noon with Pastor Jerry O'Neal officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Monday. The family has asked that donations be made to the family for funeral expenses or Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Dr. Indianapolis IN 46202. Online condolences may be made at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 16, 2019