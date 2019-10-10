Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
James William "Willy" Phillips Obituary
James William "Willy" Phillips

Muncie - James William "Willy" Phillips 64 - Born in Muncie, to the late SQ and Phyllis (Monroe) Phillips on April 11,1955 passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on October 8th 2019 at 4:35 a.m.

Willy as his friends knew him was a Journeyman Roofer who began his career at the age of 16 years old. He retired from McGuff's Roofing after 26 years and went on to work for himself, working up until his illness.

Upon retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family. His grandchildren were his greatest joys in life. Willy loved fishing, camping, and visiting old friends. He loved to sit out on the porch that his brother Monty built for him. Every summer his garden that he planted was his greatest hobby. He loved his tomatoes and was known to be very stingy with them. You can ask his kids about that.

Willy is survived by his wife Kathleen (Reagan) Phillips; Children: James (Judith) Phillips II, Adam (Heather) Phillips, Amber (Anthony) Brown, Aaron (Desiree) Phillips, Kimberly Hunt, Brian (Kelsea) Hunt II, Heather (Mel) Nordyke; Grandchildren: Courtney, Ethan (Codi), Noah, Jalen, Isaiah, Brianna, Jamal, Logyn, Brian III, Spencer; Greatgrandchildren: Greyson James Phillips. Also living are two brothers Larry (Debbie)Phillips and David (Vickie)Burnum, two sisters Cathy (James)Burnum, Pat Phillips, Sisters-in-law Mary Phillips, Barb Monroe, Judy Phillips; special nephew Tony (Beth)Monroe.

Willy was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Sharon Hines Phillips, Brothers Tony Monroe, Albert Phillips, Louie Phillips, Monty Phillips, and Delmer Phillips. Also preceding him in death are grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary 801 W. Adams Street on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 10:00 am with Mark Wilkerson and Josh Watts officiating. Friends may call from 3pm -7pm on Monday October 14, 2019 and one hour before service on Tuesday.

The family will receive on line condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
