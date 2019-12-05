Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Dorton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Leigh "Little Fighter" Dorton


2005 - 2019
Jamie Leigh "Little Fighter" Dorton Obituary
Jamie Leigh "Little Fighter" Dorton

Muncie - Jamie Leigh "Little Fighter" Dorton, 14 of Muncie, died Wednesday afternoon December 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 15, 2005 in Muncie and is the daughter of Lora Renae Dorton.

Jamie was a loving little girl who was a strong fighter that loved to laugh, watch movies and being with her family. She loved being outdoors and collecting stuffed monkeys and frogs. Jamie always had a smile on her face and loved everyone.

Jamie is survived by her mother Lora Renae Dorton (Paul Pursley) of Muncie; her brother Jackson Dorton; two sisters Emma Dorton and Talia Wesby; grandmother Martha Dorton of Eaton and grandfather Jay Dorton of Camden, TN; two aunts Ashley Slaven (Kyle) of Muncie and Tina Hill (Kevin) of Alexandria; four cousins Logan, Payton, Mason Hill and Waylon Slaven. Jamie was preceded in death by a brother Abel Dorton; two great-grandmothers Florence Hedge and Carolyn "Sue" Dorton and a great-grandfather Harold Dorton.

Funeral Services for Jamie will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas York officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
