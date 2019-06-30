|
|
Jan Elaine Baker
Daleville - Jan Elaine Baker, 67, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Community Hospital in Anderson, Indiana.
She was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1951, in Anderson, Indiana, the daughter of Charles and Alice Jean (Smith) Hummer. Jan married Larry Joe Baker on January 3, 1993 and together they attended Central Christian Church in Anderson, Indiana. She worked as a sales clerk at Decker's for several years, and loved camping and travelling. Jan also loved her cats, sewing aprons and hats which she sold online, and loved her home dearly, which she helped design and supervise the building of.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Baker, Daleville, Indiana; her mother, Jean Hummer; three step-daughters, Kim (husband, John) Laffoon, Kathy (husband, Tim) Smith, and Shelly (husband, Wes) Clamme; seven grandchildren, Brennen, Kami, Jake (wife, Kala), Brant (wife, Kalie), Austin, Devon, and Ian; three great-grandchildren, Maxwell, and two more on the way; sister-in-law, Judy (husband, Nick) VanWinkle; one niece, Lynn (husband, Tony); and two nephews, Joe and Randy (wife, Tina).
She was preceded in death by her father.
Services to honor Jan will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Rick Vale officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be directed to A.R.F. (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana, 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 30, 2019