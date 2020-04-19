Services
More Obituaries for Jan Hanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Ellen (Scott) Hanna

Jan Ellen (Scott) Hanna Obituary
Jan Ellen Hanna (Scott)

Middletown - Middletown...Jan Ellen Hanna (Scott) 63, resident of Middletown, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born in Muncie, April 17, 1956, the daughter of Glen and Donna Jean (St John) Scott.. She was a 1974 graduate of Shenandoah High School and worked for many years as assistant Clerk Treasurer and Dispatcher for the Town of Middletown. She attended the Sixth Street Christian Church and enjoyed gardening, and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Steve Scott. as well as her step father, Robert Good.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Hanna of Middletown, 1 son, Jeremy Morgan (Mallory) and daughter, Lauri Tyler (Doug) both of Middletown, 1 sister, Judy Smith (Ted) of Middletown and step sister, Karen Wichman (John) of Greenfield, and step sons Barry Hanna (Nathalia) of Noblesville and Dale Hanna of Middletown, grandchildren; Trevor and Cameron Conner, Tyler Hanna, Elayna Tyler, Cooper, Channing and Kendall Morgan.

A graveside service will be held at Miller Cemetery with CDC restrictions being used for the safety of family members. Memorials to Middletown EMS and the .

Please share your condolences at;

www.ballardandsons.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
