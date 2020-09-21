Jan (Janice) Johnson



Muncie - Jan (Janice) K. Johnson passed away early Friday morning, September 18, 2020 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.



Ms. Johnson was born in Muncie on December 8, 1937. Her parents were John A. and Georgia (Munyon) Darrall.



Jan was a graduate of Muncie Central High School, Class of 1956, and for 25 years worked in the medical field. She enjoyed being a Nanny for two great, great nephews and nieces, Jack, Eli, Harlow and Josie.



She is survived by her son Scott Russell of Los Angeles, CA (wife-Lourdes), grandson Cole Russell of Los Angeles, CA, sister Shirley Perry of Muncie (husband Jack), sister Sharon Harrison of Muncie (husband Bob) and long-time companion, Dick Murray.



Private family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Beech Grove Cemetery with Pastor Keith Turner officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church 1201 N. Wheeling, Muncie, IN 47303.



