1/1
Jan (Janice) Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan (Janice) Johnson

Muncie - Jan (Janice) K. Johnson passed away early Friday morning, September 18, 2020 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Ms. Johnson was born in Muncie on December 8, 1937. Her parents were John A. and Georgia (Munyon) Darrall.

Jan was a graduate of Muncie Central High School, Class of 1956, and for 25 years worked in the medical field. She enjoyed being a Nanny for four great, great nephews and nieces, Jack, Eli, Harlow and Josie.

She is survived by her son Scott Russell of Los Angeles, CA (wife-Lourdes), grandson Cole Russell of Los Angeles, CA, sister Shirley Perry of Muncie (husband Jack), sister Sharon Harrison of Muncie (husband Bob) and long-time companion, Dick Murray.

Private family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Beech Grove Cemetery with Pastor Keith Turner officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church 1201 N. Wheeling, Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
God Bless you!
Jan you will be sorely missed at our holiday gatherings. Your example of sweetness, charm and loving support has made an indelible mark on me. You had a way of making ordinary events/things into special, exciting happenings. God hold you in the palm of his hand my friend. RIP
Keeping you in my heart & prayers,
Kathy Heinzler xoxo
KATHLEEN HEINZLER
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved