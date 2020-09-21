God Bless you!

Jan you will be sorely missed at our holiday gatherings. Your example of sweetness, charm and loving support has made an indelible mark on me. You had a way of making ordinary events/things into special, exciting happenings. God hold you in the palm of his hand my friend. RIP

Keeping you in my heart & prayers,

Kathy Heinzler xoxo

KATHLEEN HEINZLER

Friend