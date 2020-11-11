Jan Trittschuh Ernst
Fort Collins, CO - Jan Trittschuh Ernst, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2020, in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was 82.
She was born in Tipton, Indiana in January of 1938 to Edna and Frank Trittschuh. Her early life was spent in New Castle, Indiana with her parents and brother, John. Before graduating from New Castle High School, Jan was selected as the Outstanding Girl at Girls State and went to Girls Nation in D.C., where she proudly shook hands with President Eisenhower. She then attended Ball State University, where she graduated with a Masters in Education. Jan taught as an elementary school teacher and, later in her life, she was a successful realtor with Lunsford Realtors, which she very much enjoyed.
Jan enjoyed hiking, traveling, reading, and baking. She devoted a great deal of time to her grandchildren and looked forward to hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains with her family. Jan had a strong faith and was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and New Hope Presbyterian Church in Muncie, IN. She especially loved participating locally in Vacation Bible School and spreading kindness abroad through missionary work. Jan had a wonderful, long life and was dearly loved. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Jan is survived by her daughters, Kristi Davis (Monty) and Karil Willenbrink; her grandchildren, Katie Doherty (Ryan), Alex Davis, and Karen Willenbrink; her great-grandsons Colin and Ethan; and her brother, Dr. John Trittschuh (Carol), nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts in Jan's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Vessey Funeral Service and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vesseyfuneralservice.com
