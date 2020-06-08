Jana (Koons) Duncan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A beautiful soul has earned her heavenly reward. Jana (Koons) Duncan, 57, of Yorktown, left this world peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Jana was a lifelong resident of Yorktown.

Jana was the daughter of Harold and Marianne (Cook) Koons of Yorktown. She was a 1981 graduate of Yorktown High School. Jana was a nurse and Clinical Liaison for CarDon & Associates before her illness.

Jana was an amazing cook, loved cooking shows, and trying out new recipes for her family. The joys of her life were her three grandchildren. She loved taking them on vacations and attending their sporting events.

Jana leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 30 years and love of her life, Kent Duncan.

Jana leaves behind her beloved daughters, Natalie Duncan of Indianapolis, IN and Tiffany Duncan (Clay Mader) of Muncie, IN. Jana also leaves behind her three grandchildren Cameron Pettiford, Kyler Bubp, and Brixton Mader, who adore their "MeMe". Her Mother Marianne Koons (Charlie Winkle) of Yorktown. Her sister and best friend Kristie Green (Todd Green). Mother-in-Law Margie Brubaker (Lee Brubaker) of Yorktown, IN. Bothers-in-law; Dale (Connie) of Muncie, Dean (Lori) of Richmond, Rick (Teri) of Lewisville TX., Alex (Yadira) of Lewisville TX., Mark (Shelby) of Flower Mound TX., also numerous Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Jana is preceded in death by her father, Harold Koons and father-in-law, William Duncan.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent of Anderson, Oncology Department, in her name.

Share a memory of Jana and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Jana's life with her family and community.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved