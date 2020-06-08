A beautiful soul has earned her heavenly reward. Jana (Koons) Duncan, 57, of Yorktown, left this world peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Jana was a lifelong resident of Yorktown.
Jana was the daughter of Harold and Marianne (Cook) Koons of Yorktown. She was a 1981 graduate of Yorktown High School. Jana was a nurse and Clinical Liaison for CarDon & Associates before her illness.
Jana was an amazing cook, loved cooking shows, and trying out new recipes for her family. The joys of her life were her three grandchildren. She loved taking them on vacations and attending their sporting events.
Jana leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 30 years and love of her life, Kent Duncan.
Jana leaves behind her beloved daughters, Natalie Duncan of Indianapolis, IN and Tiffany Duncan (Clay Mader) of Muncie, IN. Jana also leaves behind her three grandchildren Cameron Pettiford, Kyler Bubp, and Brixton Mader, who adore their "MeMe". Her Mother Marianne Koons (Charlie Winkle) of Yorktown. Her sister and best friend Kristie Green (Todd Green). Mother-in-Law Margie Brubaker (Lee Brubaker) of Yorktown, IN. Bothers-in-law; Dale (Connie) of Muncie, Dean (Lori) of Richmond, Rick (Teri) of Lewisville TX., Alex (Yadira) of Lewisville TX., Mark (Shelby) of Flower Mound TX., also numerous Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Jana is preceded in death by her father, Harold Koons and father-in-law, William Duncan.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent of Anderson, Oncology Department, in her name.
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Jana's life with her family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.