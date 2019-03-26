Services
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Resources
More Obituaries for Jana Gingerich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jana Gingerich


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jana Gingerich Obituary
Jana Gingerich

Edwardsville, Illinois - Jana J. Gingerich, age 51, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Jana was a graduate of Delta High School in Muncie, Indiana in 1986. She was a graduate of the Lutheran Medical School of Nursing in St. Louis Jana was a nurse working at Anderson Hospital for the 18 years and most recently in the Rehab Unit. She was born December 26, 1967, in Portland, Indiana the daughter of Janice (Pyle) Gingerich of Albany, Indiana and the late Eddie Gingerich. Jana is survived by 1 daughter, Kelsey Gingerich, 4 grandchildren, Alana, Nycoleas, Zaidyn, and Jhordyn; 1 brother, Joseph Gingerich of Dixon, California and 1 sister, Lisa Erwin & husband Marty of Dunkirk, Inidana; a very special friend, Mary Jones of Worden; and many nieces & nephews. There is no visitation a graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel in Edwardsville. Memorials may be given to the family in care of Mary Jones. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
Download Now