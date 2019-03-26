|
Jana Gingerich
Edwardsville, Illinois - Jana J. Gingerich, age 51, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Jana was a graduate of Delta High School in Muncie, Indiana in 1986. She was a graduate of the Lutheran Medical School of Nursing in St. Louis Jana was a nurse working at Anderson Hospital for the 18 years and most recently in the Rehab Unit. She was born December 26, 1967, in Portland, Indiana the daughter of Janice (Pyle) Gingerich of Albany, Indiana and the late Eddie Gingerich. Jana is survived by 1 daughter, Kelsey Gingerich, 4 grandchildren, Alana, Nycoleas, Zaidyn, and Jhordyn; 1 brother, Joseph Gingerich of Dixon, California and 1 sister, Lisa Erwin & husband Marty of Dunkirk, Inidana; a very special friend, Mary Jones of Worden; and many nieces & nephews. There is no visitation a graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel in Edwardsville. Memorials may be given to the family in care of Mary Jones. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 26, 2019