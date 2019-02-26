|
Jane Armantrout
Gaston - Jane Armantrout, 84 of Gaston, died early Friday morning, February 22, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born February 6, 1935 in Muncie and was the daughter of the late Francis D. & Mary Louise (Ellis) Colter.
Jane was a graduate of Harrison High School and received her master's in education from Ball State University. She taught elementary school for 30 years at Royerton Elementary. Jane was an active member of Mt. Olive Church, where she was active in the women's group. She was a 60 year member of the Delaware County Extension Homemakers Association and a member of the Indiana Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Jane was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time at the lake and watching and feeding the squirrels.
Jane is survived by her three children, Mike Armantrout of Gaston; Susan Lee (John) of Muncie and Jo Carver (Gary) of Mooreland; four grandchildren Beth Raines (Josh) of Sulphur Springs, Dennis Bruner of Muncie, Andrew Armantrout of Muncie and Emily Kubiak (Matt) of Muncie; two great-grandchildren Layne and Aaralynn Raines of Sulphur Springs. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Armantrout; a son Jeffery Armantrout and a brother Robert Colter.
Funeral Services for Jane will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Eiler officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Mt. Olive Church with envelopes provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 26, 2019