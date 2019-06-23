Jane Burt



Muncie - Eleanor "Jane" Burt passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her home in northern Delaware County. Jane was born July 19, 1926 to Francis and Kathryn (Anderson) Shafer and grew up in the Desoto community. She was involved in 4H and especially enjoyed food and clothing projects. Jane graduated from Desoto High School in 1944 and then attended Ball State Teacher's College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics in 1948. She then taught Home Economics and English at Saratoga High School. On December 26, 1948, Jane married Max Eugene Burt and they were very happily married for 36 years until Max passed away in December of 1984.



Jane was a member of the Royerton Homemakers Home Ec Club for many years and was a member of Eden Church for 70 years. She loved spending time in her flower beds and especially loved planting daylilies, of which she had many beautiful varieties.



Jane is survived by her children, Kathie Burt, Gregg (Carol) Burt, and Julie Burt; grandchildren, Max Burt and Clair Burt; her sister Phyllis (Jim) Shroyer; a sister in law, Kay Shafer Cowgill; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and her husband Max, she was preceded in death by her sister Annabel Conn and her brother Rodney Shafer.



Services will be held at Eden Church, 11205 IN-3, Muncie, 47303 on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Black Cemetery.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary Washington Street Chapel on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Eden Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the .



Published in The Star Press on June 23, 2019