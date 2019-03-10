Services
Dunkirk - Jane Ellen Ford, 72, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center in Muncie, IN. Jane was born in Portland, IN, on March 24, 1946. Daughter of the late Esther (Auker) and Clifford Crouch, she was a 1964 graduate of Dunkirk High School, attended Indiana Business School and Amber's Beauty School. Jane was Branch Manager at First State Bank of Dunkirk until her retirement. She then worked part-time in the transportation department at Ball State University until 2013. Jane was the president of the Dunkirk Chamber of Commerce, member of the Glass Days Committee and enjoyed gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, traveling, and spending time with family and friends, especially her sweet grandson Noah. Jane is survived by her daughter; Dee Ford (husband Kevin Butts), brother; Phil Crouch (wife Jane), sister; Linda (Crouch) Dudley (husband Jeff), grandson; Noah Butts, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother; Rick Crouch, husband; Bob, son; Darin Ford, and grandson; Jered Ford. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Heart to Heart Hospice 1385 N. Baldwin Ave. Marion, IN 46952. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel.
