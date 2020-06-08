Jane Ellen (Folkner) Kramer



Yorktown - Jane Ellen (Folkner) Kramer, 75, went home to be with the Lord, Friday morning, June 5, 2020.



She was born on July 23, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of John and Ellen (Davis) Folkner. She attended Center School and graduated from Cowan High School in 1962.



The hallmark of Jane's life was family. She was the loving wife to John Kramer for more than 33 years. They enjoyed many trips together at Dale Hollow, Lake Cumberland, and the Barbee Lake Chain where they were able to share experiences and create incredible memories with their six children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful friend to many. Her lake friends and those in the Yorktown community were truly loved as family. She was immersed in the lives of her children and grandchildren and displayed incredible love and caring to each in a powerful way.



She and John were the former owners of the Yorktown Café which allowed her to serve others and spread tremendous joy to a community she loved. Jane had the capacity to love and endear herself to all she met. Her presence lit up the room and provided fun and happiness to many. She treasured time with family and friends and was ALWAYS there during time of need.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John Kramer; one son, John Clawson (wife Stephanie); two daughters, Kimberly Keller (husband Jeff), Lori Slagle; three stepsons, Greg Kramer (wife Stephanie), Kent Kramer (wife Jamei), Keith Kramer (wife Gwen); two brothers, Tom Folkner, Larry Folkner (wife Sonia); twenty grandchildren, one great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, cousins and countless wonderful friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters; Mary Stark, Betty Perry; and brother, Paul Folkner.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Her final resting place will be at Hawk Cemetery.









