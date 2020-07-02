Jane Hazelton Knoerle



Muncie - Jane Hazelton Knoerle was born on 9/7/1924 in Muncie, IN to John and Irene Hazelton. Her only sibling, John Hazelton, Jr. was born in 1927. Her father, John Hazelton, Sr. was the manager of Muncie's Beatrice Creamery.



She attended Skidmore College in NY and graduated with honors from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in 1946. She married Harold M. Knoerle in 1948 in St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Muncie and moved to Cleveland, OH. They and their four children moved to Menlo Park, CA in 1961.



As so many women of that era, Jane worked as a homemaker until her children left home. In 1975 she dusted off her journalism skills and went to work for The Country Almanac, a weekly paper based in Woodside. She covered local news, wrote restaurant reviews and went on to be the Lifestyles Editor for many years. Jane was a role model for many young scribes and continued writing for The Almanac well into her 90s.



Among Jane's career highlights were interviewing Martha Stewart and being invited over for a drink at the home of movie icon Shirley Temple.



A fringe benefit of working for The Almanac was what Jane called, "The foodie group." It was a group of American restaurant reviewers which included notables from major newspapers and magazines. They were wined and dined by fine eateries and hotels around the world. It was a thrifty way for Jane to indulge her two passions - fine food and foreign travel.



Jane moved to the Carlsbad Retirement Community north of San Diego at the age of 91, to be near her daughter Nancy. She enjoyed the sunny beach town and its many restaurants, though she disapproved of the town's "slovenly" dress standards.



Sadly, her declining months coincided with the Covid-19 lockdown, so no friends or family were able to visit in person before her death on June 20th.



Jane is survived by her son John Knoerle, and her daughters Nancy Peterson and Diane Brown, as well as two grandchildren, Matt Peterson and Nicholas Brown. Her son Harold Knoerle the 3rd predeceased her in 2016. A memorial service is planned in Muncie in the fall.









