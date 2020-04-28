|
Jane "Janie" Lynne Caperton
Jane "Janie" Lynne Caperton, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020.
She was born in Union City on December 16, 1960 to Eugene Caperton and Helen Gaylord (Raney) Caperton. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Janie graduated in 1979 from Blackford High School and attended Ball State University. She formerly worked at BRC and was a member of the Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Cheyanne (husband, Ozzie) Thorpe; grandchildren, Harry, Willow and Piper; brothers, Brent Caperton of Hartford City and Keith (wife, Valerie) Caperton of Colleyville, Texas; niece Jeana Johnson and nephew, Ryan Caperton.
Janie will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020