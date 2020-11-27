Jane Robertson
Muncie - Jane B. Robertson, 98, died Tuesday November 10th at Westminster Village in Muncie.
Jane was married to Robert E. Robertson, Dr. Of Philosophy and former chairman of the philosophy department at Ball State University from 1970 to 1978. Jane and Bob were married for 42 years before his passing in 1989 at 71 years of age.
Jane graduated from Shorewood High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jane and Bob were both Milwaukee natives and married in the St. James Episcopal Church in Milwaukee on September 14th, 1946.
Dr. Robertson earned his doctorate in philosophy from the University of Texas in 1953. Dr. Robertson was also an Army veteran of World War II. The two later moved to Muncie where they both lived out the remainder of their lives. Bob got his pilot's license and the two would enjoy adventures flying together and model trains.
There will be no public services or calling hours. The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Jane will rest with Bob at the Elm Ridge Mausoleum.
.