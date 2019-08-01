|
Jane Smith Fraizer
Anoka - Jane Smith Fraizer, 74, of Anoka, Minnesota, passed away on July 11, 2019.
She was born to parents Clarence Peyton and Margaret Peyton, on 10-15-1944 in Camp Atterbury, Indiana. She went to college to study Library Science at Ball State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1984. Jane and Larry Fraizer married on March 6, 1965 in Edinburg, Indiana. Together they raised 3 children: Courtney Crawford, Colin Fraizer, and Leslie Zook.
Jane is survived by Courtney (Bill) Crawford, daughter, Colin (Kristy) Fraizer, son, Leslie (Chris) Zook, daughter, granchildren Chloe and Raegan Crawford, Camille, Gabrielle and Lily Fraizer, and Connor and Rachel Zook, cousins Carolyn Hughes, Kay Rogers, Jo McGrew, and Linda Baker. She was preceded in death by Larry Fraizer, husband, Clarence Peyton, father, Margaret Peyton, mother, and Ballard Peyton, half-brother.
The family has entrusted Yorktown Christian Church with the arrangements. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00pm August 3, 2019 at 10101 W. State Road 32, Yorktown, Indiana.
Since she loved to read, donations may be made to Muncie Public Library at www.munciepubliclibrary.org.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 1, 2019